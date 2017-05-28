Man attacked on his farm outside Witrivier

Sunday, May 28, around 04H00 a man was overpowered and attacked by three suspects on his farm outside Witrivier.

Kobus was woken up by three suspects standing next to his bed, who demanded firearms and money. After a struggle, the suspects fled on foot with cash and a mobile phone.

Kobus sustained a cut to the head and was stabbed in the arm and is receiving medical treatment.

The police and local community security were alerted and swiftly responded to the incident.

The suspects are still at large, and the police are investigating the incident.

South Africa Today – South Africa News