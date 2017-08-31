Man arrested for hijacking and accident with owner in the boot

The police at Middelburg arrested a 25 year old man after being in an accident with an Audi A4 he had reportedly hijacked at Kanonkop, Middelburg late in the afternoon of 30 August 2017.

According to information at police disposal the suspect hijacked and placed the owner of the vehicle in the boot, then drove off.

As he was driving away, it appears that he lost control after failing to stop at some traffic lights and the vehicle dived into a ditch.

Another motorist and his partner stopped by to assist, whereupon he produced a firearm and pointed at the man. He reportedly pulled the trigger but nothing happened.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot and the man who was trying to assist ran after him, at which point a police van happened to be patrolling in the area. The man motioned to the police to stop and he briefed them what had happened.

The police launched a manhunt for the suspect and when the couple went back to the hijacked vehicle, they heard a knock coming from inside the boot. When they opened it they discovered the owner of the vehicle.

The police subsequently managed to arrest a man who fitted the description of the suspect and both the couple and hijacked man confirmed the arrested person as the suspect.

South Africa Today – South Africa News