0
Man arrested after six gunned down, Ogies

Members of the South African Police Service tracing team in the Witbank Cluster arrested an alleged murder suspect believed to be part of a group who senselessly, reportedly killed six people in the area.

On Saturday 14 October 2017, this office reported that six people, two of them a couple, were murdered in what appeared to be a revenge attack at Ogies. (An error occurred in the report in that a total of five and not six people were killed on that day).

This after the group came looking for a man they accused of having killed their brother. The victims denied having any knowledge of his whereabouts and at which point the assailants started shooting at them randomly and fled the scene.

The team of diligent officers who have been working around the clock hot on the heels of the suspects received information on the whereabouts of three of the wanted suspects. When police pounced on the three, two of them, who were in the vicinity managed to escape before police could arrest them. The 35 year old suspect was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm, which was confiscated.

The Mpumalanga Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma applauded the team for their speedy arrest and warned the remaining suspects that the net will soon close on them.

Anyone with information about the remaining suspects is urged to contact Lieutenant Colonel Difaga Malope at 079 154 1206 or Warrant Officer John Mothupi at 082 604 1340 or alternatively, the SAPS Crime stop number 08600 10111.

