Man arrested after hacking wife to death with a panga

A wanted murder suspect was arrested by the Pienaar detectives from his hiding place at Mara Uitkyk, near Kanyamazane.

The 56 year old suspect, who has been identified as the husband of the victim, was sought by the police in connection with the murder of his common law wife who was hacked to death with a machete (panga) and her lifeless body left lying in a pit toilet.

The victim was a 42 year old woman, Martha Philisile Mashego, whose body was discovered by her stepson on Saturday morning, 09 September 2017, at her house in Newskom, Zomba trust.

Plice investigation indicated that the suspect may be instrumental in assisting solve this case however he failed to come forward after an appeal was made by police.

His arrest comes about after concerned community members came forward with the suspect’s whereabouts after having seen his photo on a local newspaper and alerted the police, who reacted swiftly and arrested him.

Police investigation is still continuing and he will appear at the Kanyamazane Magistrate’s Court on Monday 18 September 2017.

