0
Man arrested after brutally beating his neighbor to death

In Kanyamazane a 30 year old suspect was arrested in connection with the death of a 25 year old man who was found dead outside his two roomed house.

According to information at police disposal, the man was discovered by his two neighbors who reported to the police. A short probe indicated that one of the two neighbors is the suspect in the matter and that he may have used an iron rod to assault the victim to death.

The suspect, Tirelo Mohlala (30) appeared at the Kanyamazane Magistrate’s Court facing a murder charge, where he was remanded in custody.

He will appear again on 12 September 2017, at the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court pending a formal bail application.

