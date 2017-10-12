Kruger visitors warned to guard against Malaria

The Kruger National Park management has called on visitors coming to the Park to take the necessary precautionary measures against the Malaria disease.

This is due to reported cases of Malaria in Mpumalanga Province recently, in particular Ehlanzeni District Municipality of which the southern part of the Kruger National Park (KNP) falls under.

“We would like to advise visitors to the Park to take precautionary measures in order to prevent the possibility of developing Malaria while visiting the Park.

“Precautions which include the use of prophylaxes, vaccinations in consultation with doctors and to avoid exposing the skin whilst outside in the evenings can assist a great deal in this regard.

“KNP is known to be one of the Malaria endemic areas in this country and therefore chances of catching Malaria disease always exist in this area though not often,” said KNP General Manager of Communications and Marketing, William Mabasa.

To reduce the risk of Malaria whilst staying in the Park, visitors are advised to use repellents on the skin, wear long sleeve clothes if they happen to go outside of their units, keep the window gauzes and doors closed at all times and check that these are not broken, as well as to ensure that air conditioners in the chalets are fully functional.

Mabasa also noted that “although Malaria can be contracted at any time of the year, the Malaria season in this country is October to April, with March and April being the highest risk period.

“We request visitors who contract Malaria after having visited the Park to assist us, by immediately reporting to our local doctors in Skukuza as this can assist in recording and identifying all the affected areas in need of attention,” Mabasa said.

There are resident medical doctors permanently based in Skukuza, Kruger National Park’s main camp and the public can consult them for information and advice prior to their visit to the Park on telephone number +27 13 735 5638.

More information on Malaria can also be found on website link ttps://www.sanparks.org/parks/kruger/tourism/malaria.php.

