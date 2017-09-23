Heroin and cocaine seized raid, 3 arrested, White River

0
Heroin and cocaine seized in drug raid, 3 arrested, White River. Photo: SAPS
Heroin and cocaine seized in drug raid, 3 arrested, White River. Photo: SAPS

Three alleged drug pushers aged between 24 and 26, were arrested on the morning of 22 September 2017, at about 06:50, after the White River K9 Unit searched their flat and seized drugs.

The arrest follows police swift action after receiving information about men who were suspected to be in possession of and dealing in drugs at their place of residence.

A search warrant was obtained and the flat was raided, as a result, heroin as well as cocaine to an estimated street value of R160 000 was seized, hence the arrests.

The suspects will appear at the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court facing a charge of dealing in drugs.

The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, has praised the members for their dedication as well as commending the assistance police received from the community.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Regime wants to accelerate land grab program The Land Surveyor General appointed by the ANC regime, and commissioned on behalf of the Zuma government, apparently began to look at the fertile soil...
Suspect wanted for escaping from lawful custody, S... Police at Siyabuswa are asking the community to assist them in locating an escapee, Victor Mahlangu aged 30, who escaped from the Siyabuswa Police Sta...
Man arrested after hacking wife to death with a pa... A wanted murder suspect was arrested by the Pienaar detectives from his hiding place at Mara Uitkyk, near Kanyamazane. The 56 year old suspect, wh...
5 crocodile hunters remanded in custody, Barberton Five men were remanded in custody at the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on 13 September 2017, after they were found in possession of two crocodile carca...