Hawks nab alleged cash in transit robber with 2 AK47’s

The Hawk’s Nelspruit Serious Organised Crime with the assistance of Provincial cash in transit task team and the National Intervention Unit arrested a 47 year old suspect for possession of unlicensed firearms.

The suspect was found in possession of two AK47 assault rifles which are suspected to have been used in an attempted Cash-In-Transit robbery last week Friday 17 November 2017, on the N4 between Kanyamazane and Matsulu.

During the operation members also seized two vehicles, cell phones, different types of magazines and protective gloves.

The suspect is expected to appear at the Kanyamazane Magistrate Court on charges of unlawful possession of firearms and suspected stolen property.

The Hawks Provincial Head Major General Zodwa Mokoena applauded the team and appreciated the community for providing information which led to the arrest of the suspects.

South Africa Today – South Africa News