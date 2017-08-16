Gun owner in teacher shooting appears in court

A 36 year old man, believed to be the legal owner of the firearm that was used by Vusi Mdluli (40) to shoot and kill his wife before committing suicide, appeared at the Bushbuckridge Magistrate’s Court on 15 August 2017.

This comes after police investigations revealed the ownership of the firearm that was used to kill the teacher.

Police are still investigating how his firearm ended up in Mdluli’s hands. The man was arrested late yesterday and is facing a negligent handling of a firearm charge.

Vusi Mdluli is alleged to have accosted then shot and killed 30 year old Kate Chiloane at the school where she was a teacher.

After the shooting, Mdluli fled the scene to his house where he was later found dead with a gunshot wound.

