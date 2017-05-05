Four dead after initiation rituals in Mpumalanga

The police in Mpumalanga are very concerned about four deaths which occurred recently at initiation schools at KwaMhlanga, Kwaggafontein, Vosman and Belfast respectively. All the four initiates aged between 14 and 21, had complications that led to their deaths and a probe is underway.

The police urge parents to talk to their children not to go on their own to initiation institutions, however, there must be a transaction between the parents and the owners of the initiation schools.

On the same note, police also request the owners not to accept children who come on their own but must contact the parents before accepting them in terms of the Act.

