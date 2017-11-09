Father and son remanded in custody, rhino poaching, Hazyview

A father and son appeared in the Mkhuhlu Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 06 November 2017 on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms.

The father and son respectively, appeared at the court following their arrest in connection with the discovery of two hunting rifles in their bedrooms.

Members of the Provincial Tracking Team acted on information received about a pair that is reportedly involved in rhino poaching.

The information led them to a house at Calcutta, near Hazyview, belonging to the suspects. Upon searching the house, two rifles, a .458 and .375 were found hidden in their bedrooms.

The pair was remanded in custody and will reappear at the same court on Monday, 13 November 2017

