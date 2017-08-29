Farmer shot, returns fire wounding some of the farm attackers

Die Vryburger

0
Farmer shot, returns fire wounding some of the farm attackers - Image - Die Vryburger

Although the 72-year-old Mr. Hennie Gerber of Sundra area was wounded during a farm attack, he probably fired some good shots at his attackers.

He was attacked by five suspects, who first overpowered his farm worker and forced him to take them to the farmer’s home. The farm worker, however, warned Gerber of the danger. Two of the suspects were armed.

Fortunately, Mr. Gerber himself was armed and shot at the attackers when they started firing at him. According to blood tests around the house and towards the fence, Mr. Gerber shot at them before they fled.

The incident again shows the need for farmers to be armed and ready.

Mr. Gerber was admitted to the hospital in Springs, but it is not known what his condition is at present.

There was also no confirmation that the farming community had arrested the suspects.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Correctional services employee arrested for attemp... The police in Ermelo are investigating a case of attempted murder after a suspect is reported to have fired shots outside a tavern on the early hours ...
Minister delighted at ‘coffin case’ ju... If America's president Donald Trump posts something on Twitter's social platform, the left-wing media shout about it, but if South Africa's minister N...
Elderly farmer shot and wounded Five armed suspects shot and wounded Hennie Gerber (72) on Saturday, August, 26 on his farm near Sundra, Mpumalanga. The suspects forced a worker S...
Inquest opened after man (73) found shot Members of the SAPS at Trichardt have opened an inquest docket for investigation after a 73 year old man allegedly shot and killed himself at a medica...