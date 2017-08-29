Farmer shot, returns fire wounding some of the farm attackers

Although the 72-year-old Mr. Hennie Gerber of Sundra area was wounded during a farm attack, he probably fired some good shots at his attackers.

He was attacked by five suspects, who first overpowered his farm worker and forced him to take them to the farmer’s home. The farm worker, however, warned Gerber of the danger. Two of the suspects were armed.

Fortunately, Mr. Gerber himself was armed and shot at the attackers when they started firing at him. According to blood tests around the house and towards the fence, Mr. Gerber shot at them before they fled.

The incident again shows the need for farmers to be armed and ready.

Mr. Gerber was admitted to the hospital in Springs, but it is not known what his condition is at present.

There was also no confirmation that the farming community had arrested the suspects.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

