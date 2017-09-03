Farmer attacked on smallholding

A Mpumalanga farmer was flown to a Johannesburg hospital by helicopter after being hit with a pick on a smallholding outside Emalahleni (Witbank) on Saturday morning.

Mike Botha, (45) a vegetable farmer, was attacked around 08:00 on a smallholding between Witbank and Middelburg. He suffered severe wounds on his legs, as well as cuts on his hands as he tried to defend himself.

According to Willem Botha, Mike’s brother, the attackers were two of Mike’s workers. They dragged Mike into their living quarters near the house and assaulted him there. The attackers fled with Mike’s white Ford Ranger bakkie, cell phone, wallet, firearms and various household items.

Marius Müller, National Operations Coordinator of AfriForum, said a search for the attackers was launched, but no one was arrested yet.

