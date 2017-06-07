Farm manager attacked and overpowered near Komatiepoort

On Thursday, June 1, Mr. Erick Meiring (64), a farm manager in the Komatiepoort Area, was overpowered and attacked by five suspects.

Meiring said he was inside his house and heard the dogs barking, thinking it was visitors he went outside and was confronted by the five suspects. One of the suspects armed with a gun pointed this at his head and then the suspects quickly overpowered, assaulted and tied him up. The suspects then dragged him back inside the house.

While inside the suspects demanded money and firearms and when told there was none, the suspects started carrying goods out of the house. The suspects took valuable items, including a cell phone, television, and even clothing and fled the scene.

Meiring was able to free himself and called the community security for help. The community security and police swiftly responded to the incident. The community and police followed the tracks to a densely vegetated area and found some of the stolen goods.

A further investigation led the police to Orlando, an informal settlement where one suspect aged 22 was caught, and a firearm found.

An investigation is underway, and the search for the other suspects continue.

Meiring received medical treatment for injuries sustained during the assault.

