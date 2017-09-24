Farm attack, 4 arrested for armed robbery, Amersfoort

The police in Amersfoort have arrested four suspects aged between 33 and 20 for house robbery.

The arrest follows a report which was received by the police regarding a silver grey sedan that overturned in the Kaalkoen farm road.

When police arrived at the scene, they recovered four firearms, four laptops as well as nine cellphones and ammunition in the vehicle.

They then became suspicious and started searching around the area with the help of the farmers.

It was during the search when the four suspects were found hiding in the bushes and were arrested. While the police were still puzzled about the recovery of the loot as well as the arrest of the suspects, news broke that there was a 55 year old man who was robbed at his farm in Vitgezocht.

It became evident that the suspects had something to do with the robbery hence they are currently standing accused of it.

The police are currently in the process of widening the scope of their investigation with a view to look into possibilities of involvement in other criminal activities committed elsewhere by the suspects.

South Africa Today – South Africa News