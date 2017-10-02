Family attacked on smallholding, White River

On Saturday, 30 September 2017 at 11h30 the Kruger family were attacked and overpowered on their smallholding outside Whiteriver, Mpumalanga.

Two suspects attacked and hacked Mrs. Kruger with an axe before attacking her husband, Hennie.

The suspects reportedly fled without taking anything.

The Community and Police responded to the incident and transported both victims to the hospital for medical treatment.

The police are investigating the incident, and the suspects are still at large.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

  • Doug

    Hope and pray Mr and Mrs Kruger make a speedy and full recovery. As 4 the bastard malema clones responsible hope they all get aids and or Ebola and die a slow painful death!