Eskom to create 10 000 jobs in Mpumalanga

Eskom plans to create 10 000 jobs in Mpumalanga over the next three years as part of its development initiative.

“As Eskom, we believe it is important to contribute to improving the lives of the communities in which we operate. We will be engaging the community in an effort to inform them on how they can participate in these opportunities,” Eskom interim group chief executive Sean Maritz said on Friday.

The temporary and permanent jobs that will be created will be available in various trades within the energy sector and will largely include infrastructure maintenance and development projects in the region.

The power utility has identified local business growth and development opportunities at all of its sites in the province that will enable the implementation of its Mpumalanga development strategy in the short term.

In addition to the jobs that will be created, Eskom has identified commercial opportunities in the area that will see over 194 contracts of varying durations available to interested parties in the current financial year ending in March 2018.

There are also 335 bursaries available and 680 learner development opportunities for young people in Mpumalanga. This is in an effort to develop much needed skills in the province.

“Eskom is ideally positioned to not only support the economic development in Mpumalanga but social development as well. And as such, over 90 Corporate Social Initiatives largely driven by the Eskom Development Foundation, have been budgeted for across sites in Mpumalanga for the current financial year.” – SAnews.gov.za

