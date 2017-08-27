Elderly farmer shot and wounded

Elderly farmer shot and wounded

Five armed suspects shot and wounded Hennie Gerber (72) on Saturday, August, 26 on his farm near Sundra, Mpumalanga.

The suspects forced a worker Skosana to accompany them to the residence, and when Hennie was about to exit, Skosana warned him of the danger. An exchange of gunfire ensued, and Hennie was shot and wounded in the stomach. Two of the suspects may have been injured.

The five suspects fled, and the community and Emergency Services responded.

The swift response by security resulted in three of the suspects being caught. The police are continuing with the investigation.

