Duo nabbed by hawks for dealing in drugs, Secunda

Two suspects were arrested on 31 August 2017, by the members of DPCI Secunda Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Secunda CI for alleged dealing in drugs.

The Hawks members received information about two suspects and a disruptive operation led the members to 426 clear zip bags of crystal meth, 131 clear small zip bag of KAT, 70 clear small zip bags of grinded KAT, 20 clear small zip of rock and uncut rock and uncut KAT worth more R 300 000.00.

The suspects will appear before the Secunda Magistrate Court on 1 September 2017.

The Hawks Provincial Head Major General Zodwa Mokoena has applauded the members and warned the Hawks will leave no stone un turned to arrest and convict those who continue to peddle drugs. “We call upon community members to work with us a report those involved in the dealing and selling of drugs,” she said.

