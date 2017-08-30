Colin Mathebula restores bikes for kids from his community

On 2 September 2017 at 4.14pm Beautiful News (www.beautifulnews.co.za) will release the short-film of Colin Mathebula who restores second-hand bikes and teaches children in Zwelisha to cycle and the discipline of the sport.

Driven by Mathebula, a new generation of cyclists is taking over the streets of the township of Zwelisha on the outskirts of Nelspruit and White River. “The bikes have created a closer community,” says Mathebula.

“I also come from a background like these kids,” Mathebula says. “There were people who saw something in me and gave me a chance to live again.” Now he’s continuing the cycle of upliftment by restoring second-hand bikes for the Zwelisha Kids Club which is based on the outskirts of Nelspruit close to White River.

The after-school centre harnesses the underutilised energy of the children. “When the youth get bored they sometimes turn to drugs or alcohol and it is our mission to make sure that doesn’t happen,” he explains. Over 60 bicycles have already been donated and restored to keep the spirit of cycling moving through the community.

The club hosted its first cycling challenge this year, encouraging participation in the community. But there’s a competitive element as well. “Two of our kids were part of the top five of the Mopani MTB series,” boasts Mathebula. With an outlet for their energy, they’re gaining focus, excelling at school and setting a new pace for their lives.

