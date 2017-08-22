Coffin case ‘victims’ lie

In cross-examination, the two men alleged to have assaulted the coffin case defendant, Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Jackson, sang another tune.

It appears from their answers that they are presenting another picture, and it is now clear that their statements have been fabricated and that they have agreed with each other on their testament.

This is the umpteenth case that was blown out of proportion by the leftist media to shout alleged racism against whites, while the truth comes out later in court.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News