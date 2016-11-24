Coffin case victim allegedly a copper thief

7

Earlier this week Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Martins Jackson, accused of shoving a black man into a coffin while threatening to kill him in a video clip, abandoned their bail application in the Middleburg Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga.

In a short video that has since gone viral on social media, the man, Victor Rethabile Mlotshwa, is seen pleading after being placed inside the coffin while one of his tormentors tries to close the coffin. One is heard saying “… we need to pour petrol, now sit still”. Read the full story – Coffin case accused abandon bail application – video.

The local community newspaper, the Middelburg Observer, reported that according to a reliable source, Oosthuyzen and Jackson caught Mlotshwa because he was in possession of suspected stolen copper cable.

The source also said, “They placed him in the coffin to scare him off the farm and had no plans to bury him alive as widely publicized. If they wanted to do that, they would not have let him go. They even dropped him off next to the road. This is a crime thing, not a race thing. What they did was very wrong. But it was not because of race, it was because of crime.”

According to the newspaper, a fund, to support Oosthuyzen and Jackson, has been created. A Facebook post, of which the origin is unknown, reads “We all know the truth of what happens on farms every day. They are not murderers…”

Now that a witness/source has come forward, is there hope for the two men accused of kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. A copper thief was caught and the actions are not about race but about crime.

It is all about re-igniting the debate about the racial conflict that continues to blight the ‘rainbow nation’.

What is more worrying, is the extreme hatred portrayed toward whites by the protesting crowds of ANC, DA and EFF supporters outside the Court. Accusing whites of stealing land from blacks and EFF supporters singing Kill the Boer, kill the farmer. They should also be in Court….

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Kruger visitors warned to guard against Malaria The Kruger National Park management has called on visitors coming to the Park to take the necessary precautionary measures against the Malaria disease...
Bogus doctor arrested for alleged illegal abortion... A joint operation by members of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Unit and Health Professions Council of South Africa resulted on the arrest of a 46 ...
Flying squad members come under fire, Middleburg The police in Mpumalanga are looking for a group of suspects who shot at the Middleburg Flying Squad members on 10 October 2017, at approximately 22:0...
Bomb threat at attorneys firm, Nelspruit A company receptionist received four calls in succession, just after 10:00 on the morning of 6 October 2017, stating that there is a bomb in the build...
  • nick mampana

    poppycock this is an act of racism would they do the same if it was a white man? and if his a thief caught on crime why did they took the law into their own hands? and why did they release a thief cause he will continue with breaking the law?

    • Vee

      Should they have necklaced or stone him like your people do in the townships?

      • GodsOne

        Apparently blacks can necklace and stone and murder all ethnic groups and that is fine with the courts,the police, the government of South Africa and the world.

      • nick mampana

        what on earth are you talking about?

    • GodsOne

      They released the thief because they are human and never intended to kill him just as they said.

  • Charles Rogers

    Hi Folks – In South Africa the law appears to be confusing, if a black felon is caught in a township for theft he is handed out punishment by the locals and will if he comes out one piece and I would say most of the times does not reach the headlines of the media.

  • GodsOne

    Who owns the land in South Africa, and why should white people in South Africa NOT be murdered for land LEGALLY owned – Read here and learn that it is the GOVERNMENT AND blacks who own most of the land of SA: https://africacheck.org/reports/do-40000-whites-own-80-of-sa-the-claim-is-incorrect/