Coffin case victim allegedly a copper thief

Earlier this week Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Martins Jackson, accused of shoving a black man into a coffin while threatening to kill him in a video clip, abandoned their bail application in the Middleburg Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga.

In a short video that has since gone viral on social media, the man, Victor Rethabile Mlotshwa, is seen pleading after being placed inside the coffin while one of his tormentors tries to close the coffin. One is heard saying “… we need to pour petrol, now sit still”. Read the full story – Coffin case accused abandon bail application – video.

The local community newspaper, the Middelburg Observer, reported that according to a reliable source, Oosthuyzen and Jackson caught Mlotshwa because he was in possession of suspected stolen copper cable.

The source also said, “They placed him in the coffin to scare him off the farm and had no plans to bury him alive as widely publicized. If they wanted to do that, they would not have let him go. They even dropped him off next to the road. This is a crime thing, not a race thing. What they did was very wrong. But it was not because of race, it was because of crime.”

According to the newspaper, a fund, to support Oosthuyzen and Jackson, has been created. A Facebook post, of which the origin is unknown, reads “We all know the truth of what happens on farms every day. They are not murderers…”

Now that a witness/source has come forward, is there hope for the two men accused of kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. A copper thief was caught and the actions are not about race but about crime.

It is all about re-igniting the debate about the racial conflict that continues to blight the ‘rainbow nation’.

What is more worrying, is the extreme hatred portrayed toward whites by the protesting crowds of ANC, DA and EFF supporters outside the Court. Accusing whites of stealing land from blacks and EFF supporters singing Kill the Boer, kill the farmer. They should also be in Court….

South Africa Today – South Africa News