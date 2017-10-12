Bogus doctor arrested for alleged illegal abortions

A joint operation by members of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Unit and Health Professions Council of South Africa resulted on the arrest of a 46 year old suspect in Nelspruit on Tuesday 10th October 2017 for fraud and performing illegal abortions.

Investigations started after complaints were received concerning a bogus doctor who was allegedly operating an illegal surgery at Malelane village, Mpumalanga.

The probe revealed that he was not registered with medical council of South Africa as required and was therefore practicing illegally, using traditional medicines and abortion tablets.

The suspect was nabbed while in the process of allegedly carrying out yet another illegal abortion act on a client who had apparently paid R700.00 for his services.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Malelane Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 11th October 2017.

