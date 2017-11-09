Body wrapped in plastic found in suspects house, Nelspruit

0
Body wrapped in plastic found in suspects house, Nelspruit
Body wrapped in plastic found in suspects house, Nelspruit

A 35 year old man was arrested by the police in Nelspruit for the alleged murder of his live in lady friend, some time on 7 November 2017.

The murder took place at a rented backroom, rented by the suspect in the city.

According to information at police’s disposal, the man allegedly used a blunt object to hit the victim on the head, where after he wrapped her body with plastic.

Police acted on information, proceeded to the scene and on their arrival, the suspect pretended to be looking for the door key before attempting to flee the scene, however police swiftly apprehended him.

Inside the room they discovered the plastic wrapped body placed next to the wall.

The reason for the killing is currently unknown and the police investigation continues.

The suspect will appear at the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on 09 November 2017, facing a murder charge.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Father and son remanded in custody, rhino poaching... A father and son appeared in the Mkhuhlu Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 06 November 2017 on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms. The fathe...
Suspects sought for cash in transit heist and shoo... Police have launched a manhunt for about eight men who allegedly shot and robbed a cash in transit (CIT) vehicle today at about 09:00 at Witbank. A...
Armed robbery shootout, Captain killed, constable ... On Monday 06 November 2017, at about 02:42, a police Captain was fatally wounded and a constable was injured while they were on duty responding to a b...
Arrest after young boys and girls raped at childre... A 65 year old man appeared at the Nelspruit Magistrates’ Court for allegations of rape on a number of minors, both boys and girls. His appearance ...