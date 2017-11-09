Body wrapped in plastic found in suspects house, Nelspruit

A 35 year old man was arrested by the police in Nelspruit for the alleged murder of his live in lady friend, some time on 7 November 2017.

The murder took place at a rented backroom, rented by the suspect in the city.

According to information at police’s disposal, the man allegedly used a blunt object to hit the victim on the head, where after he wrapped her body with plastic.

Police acted on information, proceeded to the scene and on their arrival, the suspect pretended to be looking for the door key before attempting to flee the scene, however police swiftly apprehended him.

Inside the room they discovered the plastic wrapped body placed next to the wall.

The reason for the killing is currently unknown and the police investigation continues.

The suspect will appear at the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on 09 November 2017, facing a murder charge.

