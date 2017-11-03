Arrest after young boys and girls raped at children’s home

A 65 year old man appeared at the Nelspruit Magistrates’ Court for allegations of rape on a number of minors, both boys and girls.

His appearance follows after he was arrested on 1 November 2017, by members of the Nelspruit Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit at Pilgrim’s Rest and is facing a number of rape charges that allegedly took place at a Children’s Home in Msholozi, White River, near Nelspruit.

The case was remanded to a later date for a formal bail application.

The arrest follows a recent incident involving an eight year old boy who was reportedly raped and severely assaulted by a 27-year old man, who used to stay at the center.

Police uncovered the complicity of the elderly suspect while investigating the latest incident and it is reported that he too used to stay at the center some time back, during which period the rape incidents are reported to have taken place.

South Africa today – South Africa News