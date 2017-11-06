Armed robbery shootout, Captain killed, constable wounded

On Monday 06 November 2017, at about 02:42, a police Captain was fatally wounded and a constable was injured while they were on duty responding to a business robbery in progress.

It is alleged that a group of 10 armed males stormed into the filling station driving in a blue polo volkswagen GTI. They broke the main door and forced clients including employees into a staff room where they were held hostage under guard while firing rounds randomly at scene.

They then ordered the cashier to hand over all the cash on hand and made attempts to force open the drop in safe that was also inside the shop, but failed. While busy inside, police arrived and a shootout ensued between the criminals and the police that led to the death of the Captain.

The member who was injured was rushed by an ambulance to a hospital where he is in a stable condition.

The criminals fled the scene with three firearms, which were robbed from the members, including an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police are investigating a case of business robbery, murder, attempted murder, Contravention of Explosives Act as well as other related cases. The Provincial Commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma is extremely sad regarding this unspeakable incident and called on the community to cooperate with the police during the investigation.

Anyone person with information that can assist the police arrest the suspects can contact the Branch Commander Leutenant Colonel Isaac Kgobeng Magakwe on 082 318 9651 or Kwa-Mhlanga SAPS on 013 947 4045 or 082 922 9831

