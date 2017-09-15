5 crocodile hunters remanded in custody, Barberton

Five men were remanded in custody at the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on 13 September 2017, after they were found in possession of two crocodile carcasses.

The suspects’ arrest follows swift action by the police after receiving a complaint from a local farm owner who suspected that some of his crocodiles may have been captured and killed due to blood stains which were seen near a dam.

Police immediately launched a probe which led to the place of the suspects, where they found two carcasses of crocodiles.

All five were arrested on the spot and charged with hunting of protected game.

The suspects, Victor Mhlongo (44), Linda Mbusha (27), Sifiso Khoza (30), Mlungisi Madonsela (22) and Moses Mnisi (41), were remanded in custody until 19 September 2017, pending a formal bail application.

