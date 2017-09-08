3 nabbed attempting to sell a stolen bull at auction, Witbank

Three men aged between 22 and 45, were brought to book today after they were found with a bull suspected to have been stolen, during an auction sale held at Witbank.

The apprehension follows swift action by the Bethal Stock Theft Unit members after they visited the auction sale to check compliance.

During the inspection, they spotted a bull which was in a trailer and ready to be sold by three men, who when quizzed failed to account on the bull’s particulars including the brand mark it bore.

A short probe revealed that the bull was allegedly stolen at farm near Bethal. The owner confirmed that one of his bulls was missing, upon being contacted.

The trio were then arrested on allegations of stock theft and are scheduled to appear at the Bethal Magistrates’ Court on 12 September 2017.

