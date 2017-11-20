Molefe promoted from Gupta Lieutenant to Colonel in the SANDF

As some media reports submitted, Brian Molefe received a promotion from Gupta Lieutenant to Colonel in the SA Defense Force.

He currently earns “a mere” R57 000 a month, which is a pittance from what he received at Eskom when he was still the controversial great boss there.

Molefe has been appointed as part of a group of “specialists” who could help the army with auditing queries.

However, experts question Molefe’s appointment because he has no experience of military finance or auditor proceedings.

His shadowy past at Eskom makes his appointment even more suspicious.

He is therefore still paid by taxpayers.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

