Ministry clarifies fake news on rhino poaching

The Ministry of Tourism has expressed concern about the fake news report purporting to reflect the views of Tourism Minister Tokozile Xasa on rhino poaching.

“We state categorically that the Minister did not and could never have expressed any views remotely justifying the criminal and barbaric practice of rhino poaching,” the Department of Tourism said in a statement.

Minister Xasa has cautioned the public to be mindful of fake news websites and other platforms that peddle untruths intended to confuse and cause harm, rather than inform the public.

The Minister condemns rhino poaching as she does all other forms of animal cruelty.

“Rhinos are an important part of our national and cultural heritage and must be protected for the benefit of current and future generations.

“Working together with civil society and communities, our sister department, the Department of Environmental Affairs, continues to register success in fighting poachers,” the department said.

South Africa Today – South Africa News