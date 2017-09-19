Minister Sisulu clarifies attendance at Gupta event

Minister Sisulu clarifies attendance at Gupta event

The Office of Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has refuted claims that the Minister accepted an invitation or attended any event of the Gupta family.

“The so called ‘Gupta Leaks’ email doing the rounds on social media, purporting that the Minister was amongst the list of people who accepted some form of invite by the Gupta family in February 2015, is regrettable and should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves,” the office said.

The office said all invites received by the Minister are kept in a registry and “every acceptance would reflect on the programme, whose copies are all filed for safe keeping”.

It also urged whoever is behind this smear campaign against Minister Sisulu to desist from doing so immediately.

