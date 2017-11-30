Minister, ‘Farm killings is and must be a priority’ TAU meeting

Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula met the leadership of Transvaal Agricultural Union (TAU) on 29 November 2017.

This engagement forms part of an ongoing meetings the Minister of Police has been having with different stakeholders.

The TAU delegation led by its President Mr Louis Meintjes, accompanied by General Manager Mr Bennie Van Zyl and General Manager Assistance Mr Chris Van Zyl. The meeting was also attended by members of SAPS from Visible Policing.

“I had a fruitful engagement with the leadership of TAU, and we have agreed that Farm killings is and must be a priority. We reiterate the spirit of the Freedom Charter, that SOUTH AFRICA BELONGS TO ALL THOSE WHO LEAVE IN IT. Police need to create a conducive environment for Farmers to produce and ensure food security for all our people.” Minister Mbalula said.

Minister Mbalula emphasized that there must be better cooperation and coordination between farmers and Police, in particular at a station level, where crime happens.

“We don’t need violence in South Africa, we need more police visibility in farms and we are willing to work with the Police.” Mr Louis Meintjes said.

Minister Mbalula informed the leadership of TAU that a National Imbizo will be held before the end of the year to iron out plans to ope-rationalize the Rural Safety Strategy.

Minister Mbalula stressed that farm killings are real, and Police will do everything to curb these killings.

“Police officers, working in offices will be deployed together with reservist as a force multiplier during this festive season to respond to Farm killings and general safety of South Africans, as a short term basis.” Major General Nyalunga said.

South Africa Today – South Africa News