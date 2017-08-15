Minister denies family appointments

The controversial minister of public service and administration, Faith Muthambi, denies allegations that she has appointed close friends and family as her support staff.

She is accused of appointing as many as 27 friends and relatives. It is not sure how much they receive in compensation.

Muthambi was recently in the news when she used up nearly R500 000 tax money to allow 30 friends and relatives to travel to Cape Town for her budget speech.

The presidency, however, maintains a silence about all the allegations against her, as the presidency remains silent in all eleven languages about deputy Manana who is out on bail after his assault on women.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

