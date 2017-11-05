Minister affirms commitment to protect farm communities

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has condemned people who racialise and politicise the farm murders, saying this compromises police efforts to protect farmers.

“There’s no political agenda in the country to murder white farmers. The reality is that farmers, whether black or white, are exposed and vulnerable to criminality because criminals are all over [and] have no respect for stability. My task is to respond to the murder of farmers,” said Minister Mbalula on Friday.

He was addressing the media on the side lines of the MinMEC (Minister MECs) meeting held at the SAPS Tshwane Police Academy.

Minister Mbalula said that he has met with farmers, and they have formed a task team to formulate a working strategy for farms.

“If it comes to a decision that we need units that are dedicated and to recruit more reservist, that will be implemented,” he said.

Minister Mbalula met with MECs of Safety and Security from all provinces, where they shared the state of policing in South Africa. The meeting was an opportunity to get inputs on provincial strategies in the fight against crime.

“We are considering our work in relation to the legislative framework and things that we want to do that we could not finish over this quarter… We have a bill that is before the President that talks to the regulation of the security industry to ensure that it is properly aligned. It has gone through Parliament, and it is now before the President to basically sign it into [effect],” Minister Mbalula said.

The meeting also received details from the Hawks about the successes they have registered, including challenges and targets they are chasing in the fight against crime.

On policing matters, the meeting discussed management issues and how to effectively coordinate and strengthen personnel to respond to crime. – SAnews.gov.za

South Africa Today – South Africa News