Mining companies demand new mining ministry

During a conference in Johannesburg, delegates of companies such as Anglo American, Sibanye Gold, PWC, JP Morgan, KPMG and Standard Bank asked that Mosebenzi Zwane is replaced as minister of mining.

Mining houses have been fighting for some time with the Department of Mining on the implementation of the proposed Mining Charter.

415 of the delegates voted for a new minister while 26.6% voted for the scrapping of the charter.

Mkhize wants to increase black participation by the charter. As a result, he will undoubtedly succeed in changing the mining industry to junk status.

Earlier, Mkhize was determined that he would regulate the policy and not tolerate contradiction.

At a gala event, he also said that they already knew who would be the new president of the ANC. However, he did not reveal the name.

