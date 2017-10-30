Julius Malema also responded to the countrywide Black Monday protest action by taking to Twitter and complaining that… “farmers are illegally” blocking roads, but police were not shooting rubber bullets at them. However, if it were African youth blocking the roads, the treatment by police would have been different.

“White farmers are blocking the roads illegal and police are not shooting rubber Bullets but if it was African youth, yho!!!

To this, one of his supporters responded by saying: “Some matriculants couldn’t make it to their writing stations CIC because of this racist protest. This is totally unacceptable”

You are sooooo barking up the wrong tree here guys. Let’s clarify this:

1) Rubber bullets are fired when protesters damage other people’s property, endanger lives, attack the police, throw stones at bystanders and loot shops. Have you seen ANY reason at all for the police to fire rubber bullets today? But you see, that is the difference between civilised behaviour and hooligan behaviour

2) And when “Fees must fall” prevented white and coloured and Indian and fellow black students from writing exams for two years in a row – was THAT acceptable? Was “de-colonise education” not more racist?

3) But you know what the worst part of swallowing your own medicine must be for you, Julius and co: The fact that YOU created this action. And today the world knows this.

Read the original article by Daniel Lötter on Front Nasionaal SA – blad

