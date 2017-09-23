Makhosi Khosa out, Dlamini-Zuma in

President Jacob Zuma could probably have a restful night’s sleep after one of his biggest critic, the outspoken Dr. Makhosi Khosa, resigned from the ANC, and thus will automatically lose her post as MP. She openly said she would support the motion of no confidence against Zuma in parliament.

What makes Zuma sleep more peaceful is that his former wife and aspiring president hopeful, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, was sworn in as a parliamentary member, thus strengthening his position in parliament? It is expected that he could soon announce a cabinet reshuffle to give her a senior government position.

Khosa said in her resignation speech that the ANC had become so corrupt that proper prosecutions would put between 80% and 90% of ANC leadership structures at all levels in jail.

In response to Khosa’s resignation and Dlamini-Zuma’s inauguration as a parliamentarian, the chief whip of FF Plus, Dr. Corné Mulder, sketched a clear picture of the moral low point reached by the ruling ANC.

Dr. Mulder said Dr. Khoza proved to be a principled and brave woman because of her criticism of Jacob Zuma and the ANC.

“After Dr. Khoza publicly asked for President Zuma to resign, even after death threats were made against her. She did not surrender. Recently, she refused to submit to the disciplinary processes of the party that she described as corrupt and unprincipled.”

“In contrast, Dr. Dlamini-Zuma announced she was merely an ANC imitator who is determined to follow the divisive rhetoric of the president with her statements about, among other things white monopoly capital.”

“The ANC must know that every morally unjustifiable action is a drop that fills the glass of the electorate’s suspicion, and the fruits thereof will be picked at the polls in 2019,” said Dr. Mulder.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News