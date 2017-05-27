Maimane sent back to South Africa from Zambia

Mmusi Maimane of the DA’s outrage about the treatment of being sent back to South Africa from Zambia is a carefully-orchestrated soap opera by a populist. Maimane’s indignation is feigned.

The Zambian High Commission in South Africa issued a statement regarding the incident. Emmaneul Mwamba gave some interesting facts –

That Maimane had been warned in advance that the DA’s press statements attacking the Zambian judiciary and “demanding the release of opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema” was seen as an attempt to undermine the integrity, sanctity and independence of the Zambian judiciary. “Government was concerned with Mr. Maimane’s and the DA’s media statements prior to his visit to Zambia that stated that his party would pressure the Courts of the Law to release Zambia’s opposition leader, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema who is currently undergoing a treason trial.”

The Zambian High Commission had earlier advised Mr. Maimane to reschedule his visit until this and other concerns were resolved but clearly turned down such an advice. The High Commission has also informed DIRCO that Zambian authorities advised Mr. Maimane to return to Johannesburg upon landing at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

Zambia as a sovereign state, can determine persons to allow entry into the country. Zambia continues to have mutual and admirable diplomatic relations and cooperations with South Africa based on the historical, economic and social ties between the two countries. Zambia’s democratic credentials and processes remain admirable in Africa and the respect for the rule of the law is at the heart of its democratic growth. Naomi Nyawali First Secretary Press&Public Relations Zambia High Commission to South Africa. Yet, Mmusi Maimane travelled to the country to attend the treason trial of Hakainde Hichilema, the detained president of Zambia’s largest opposition party, preempting the court’s ruling and against the advice of the High Commission.The Zambian High Commissioner said Maimane’s comments about pressuring the courts to release Hakainde Hichilema undermined their judiciary; and they had advised Musi Maimane to reschedule his visit to the country last week.

Hakainde Hichilema was appearing in the magistrate’s court in Lusaka for a preliminary judicial investigation before it being referred to the Higher Court. What a singular court appearance in a magistrate’s court has to do with a foreign opposition leader remains questionable.

We must then ask what exactly moved Mmusi Maimane and the DA to get so involved in Zambia’s internal affairs. Is it a genuine concern about the liberal politics of HH (as he is referred to)? HH has run five times for President in Zambia, being defeated five times. Hakainde Hichilema is a Zambian businessman and politician serving as President of the opposition United Party for National Development. He is a perennial presidential candidate having contested five times in 2006, 2008, 2011, 2015 and 2016.

Was there perhaps other forces at play here? HH is, after all, the 9th richest person in Southern Africa with three houses in South Africa, two in England and an office block in Choma. He is the major supplier of beef in Zambia with between 90 000 and 180 000 head of cattle on his large ranches at any one time. His worth is estimated at about US$72 million.

But it is his shareholding in a select few businesses that perhaps makes HH such a grande associate to Mister Maimane and the DA: Sun International, Pick n Pay, Game Stores, Anglo American and Kogen Beef Ltd.

Until proven otherwise, Front National will regard Maimane’s trip to Zambia as a publicity stunt by a populist, carefully orchestrated by a wealthy donor.

Read the original article by Hannes Engelbrecht on Front Nasionaal SA – blad

