M-Net cancels contract

The M-Net channel TV station fired their recruitment agency over the so-called “White Advertisement.”

Ambit Recruitment’s contract was terminated on Sunday as the advertisement is considered “racist, illegal and outrageous.”

M-Net with their black favoring policy distanced themselves from the advertisement.

With this viewpoint and action, M-Net distanced itself essentially from the whites with the suspicion that they could encounter a similar protest action to the Spur experience when they opted to act against whites.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News