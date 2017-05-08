Zuma flees before he gets mocked again

Moods in the Vuwani area in the Northern Transvaal have been on breaking point for months, with repeated uprisings over the municipal demarcation.

Zuma would have been there over the weekend to talk to the community, but after he was forced to flee Bloemfontein last week, he was not likely to suffer another humiliating experience. He, therefore, did not accept the challenge but sent a minister in his stead. He was jeered at and could not talk to the people.

Zuma’s office later tried to explain that he did not appear because those present were “not representatives of the community.” However, there were about 70 000 people there, and they all included the whole community.

However, the area is the fortress of Cyril Ramaphosa, who is also a Venda, like the community.

The community also stoned the public broadcaster, the SABC’s vehicles.

