Zimbabwean found guilty of double farm murder

A double farm murder that devastated the Musina community in 2010 was described as “barbaric and inhuman” by Judge Khami Makhafola in the high court of Thohoyandou, Limpopo on Tuesday, when sentencing Gibson Banda,(46), a Zimbabwean convicted of killing 54-year-old Johan Greyvenstein’s and his wife, Annelise (53).

Makhafola was sentenced to life in prison for each murder and an additional 21 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, as well as the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

