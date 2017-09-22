Woman critical after farm attack in Lephalale

Woman critical after Lephalale farm attack.

At approximately 23h05 on Wednesday night 20 September 2017, Netcare 911 aeromedical was called to assist with an urgent flight from a hospital in Limpopo.

A fifty-five-year-old female was in a critical condition after she had sustained multiple injuries, including being shot, during an alleged farm attack in the Lephalale area.

She was attended to by Advanced Life Support Paramedics and placed on a ventilator. Once stabilized, she was airlifted to an Emergency Unit in Gauteng for the urgent medical care that she required.

