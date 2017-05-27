Woman attacked on farm and kidnapped

On May 25, in the Steelpoort area, Mrs. Van Niekerk was attacked and abducted during a farm attack.

An unknown number of suspects entered the home of Mrs. Van Niekerk and assaulted her, the suspects then kidnapped the woman and fled from the farm.

The community security and police were alerted, and an extensive search for the victim and suspects began.

Several community security firms, together with Heritage Protection Services, assisted with the search and found Mrs. Van Niekerk. One suspect was arrested.

The police are continuing with the investigation, and a search for other suspects continues.

There are no reports of any injuries sustained by the victim.

South Africa Today – South Africa News