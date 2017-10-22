Westernburg farm attack, 3 arrested after shoot out, 1 shot

The Police have made a milestone achievement in a concerted effort to fight these violent crimes throughout the Province head on especially focusing on Farm attacks, house robberies and car hijackings.

This follows an intensive manhunt for the suspects involved in a farm attack by a joint Task Team led by the SAPS Polokwane Cluster Commander, Major General Sam Mokgonyana when three suspects aged between 22 and 25 years were arrested following a tip off from members of the community.

The suspects will appear before the Seshego and Polokwane Magistrate’s Courts respectively on Monday, 23 October 2017 on various charges ranging from house robbery, attempted murder to possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property.

A group of armed suspects have attacked a home owner on the Leeukuil Plot in the Westernburg Policing area outside Polokwane on the 19 October 2017, at about 23:30.

It is alleged that the owner of the plot heard his dogs barking and went outside to investigate where he saw about two unknown suspects armed with firearms on his premises.

He took his rifle and fired a warning shot and the suspects ran away. It is alleged they later came back shortly after the incident and started to shoot random shots towards the house, damaging the glass door. The owner then fired back and subsequently, one suspect aged around 30’s was fatally shot.

The other suspects ran away and disappeared into the bushes.

These suspects were cornered at Makgofe Village outside Polokwane in a rented house, when they noticed the Police, they started shooting at our members and the Police retaliated where one suspect was shot and all three were subsequently arrested.

During the arrest, the following items were recovered, 3 firearms, 24 cell phones, a sports bicycle, a Mercedes Benz key, 3 Plasma TV’s, cameras and other household items.

The injured suspect is hospitalized and is under police guard and the one who was killed during the farm attack, is not yet identified.

The arrested suspects may be linked to more than 20 cases in some parts of this Province especially in the Seshego, Westernburg and Polokwane Policing areas as the Police investigations are still unfolding.

