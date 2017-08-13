Two more lions killed, paws and heads removed, Marble Hall

The SAPS in this Province is strongly condemning the killing of lions which are amongst the animals that have been declared the endangered species.

Following the killing of two lions in Vaalwater near Lephalale earlier this week, the Police in Marble Hall outside Groblesdal have also launched a manhunt for the suspects who killed two lions in Bushfellows Game Lodge on 11 August 2017 during the day.

It is alleged that the owner of this Game Lodge was patrolling the camp when he uncovered that two lions were killed and he immediately summoned the Police who reacted swiftly.

The preliminary investigations revealed that these lions were killed and both their heads and paws were removed and another one’s chest was also cut off. The police are still investigating the possibility that these lions might have been shot dead.

Meanwhile, the suspects in the Vaalwater case are still on the run and the manhunt is still continuing. It is alleged that unknown suspects cut the fence and entered the Kwaagadans lion enclosure, poisoned the two lions during the night and fled the scene after dismembering them.

Anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of the suspect’s on both the two incidents may contact Colonel Alpheus Mokale at 082 565 6524 or the nearest Police Station or the crime stop number 0860010111 or the crime line sms 32211.

