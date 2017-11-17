Two escapees still at large, Louis Trichardt

Two escapees still at large, Louis Trichardt. Photo: SAPS
The police in Makhado in Louis Trichardt are still searching for the two remaining escapees from the seven who escaped from Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Service Center.

Seven sentenced prisoners escaped from the said center on 29 October 2017, during the night and five were rearrested during well coordinated search operations.

The five escapees appeared in Louis Trichardt Magistrate’s Court on 31 October 2017.

Two other suspects who were arrested for harboring four of the five escapees who also appeared in the same court on the same date but were granted R1000 bail each. The five suspects were all remanded to 23 November 2017.

The five escapees Jabulani Mahlangu, Ntshengedzeni Manukha, Ntshavheni Munyai, Chris Faku and Justice Makamu aged between 25 and 37 were remanded in custody.

Meanwhile, the remaining two escapees known as Phathutshedzo Nemadodzi aged 34 from Dididi outside Thohoyandou and Raphael Nyota 30years from Harare in Zimbabwe are still being sought by the police.

Anyone with information that can assist in locating this escapees can contact Colonel Merylin Mabatha on 082 688 2361 or the Crime Stop tip off line 08600 10111.

