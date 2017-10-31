Two arrested for harboring escapees, Louis Trichardt

A twenty year old woman and 32 year old man were arrested on 30 October 2017, for Defeating the Ends of Justice and Possession of Stolen Property.

The two suspects were arrested for harboring four of the prisoners who escaped from Kutama SENTHUMULE Correctional Center on Thursday night 26 October 2017, and giving them clothes to change.

It is understood four of the seven escapees went to a house in the town of Louis Trichardt and were harbored by the duo before leaving the premises in the early hours of Friday morning.

Correctional Services uniforms that were allegedly worn by these prisoners were found on the premises. All these escapees were rearrested after Community members provided the police with valuable information.

The two suspects will appear in Louis Trichardt on Tuesday 31 October 2017.

Meanwhile, five prisoners that were rearrested will also appear in the same court on Tuesday. The remaining two prisoners are still at large and the search still continues.

