Trio crime syndicate bust, 8 arrested, Thohoyandou

The determination and relentless efforts by the police to fight against incidents of Trio Crimes in this Province, paid off when a crime syndicate was cracked which was terrorizing members of the communities especially the off campus resident places of the University of Limpopo at Mankweng and Thohoyandou Policing areas these week.

The Intelligence led Joint Tactical Operation “Lebadisha Tsotsi” was conducted at these areas composed of the Provincial Crime Intelligent Task Team and Mankweng Detectives.

During this operation, eight suspects aged between 21 and 43 years old were arrested and linked to more than TEN cases of house robberies which took place in and around the Thohoyandou and the Mankweng Policing areas.

These suspect’s will appear before the Thohoyandou and Mankweng Magistrate Courts soon.

The Police investigations in all these cases are still continuing, more arrests are expected and more charges may still be added to these suspects.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended this team of dedicated members for the sterling work. “We hope that this achievement will give a relief to all the affected communities especially the University students.”

“The arrests of these criminals should send a clear message that crime does not pay and the remaining suspects’ days are numbered,” said General Ledwaba.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

