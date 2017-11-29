Taxi driver fatally shot after argument, Polokwane

The Police in Polokwane have launched a manhunt for the suspect who fatally shot a 23 year old taxi driver in the city of Polokwane along Bodenstein and Church Streets on the afternoon of 28 November 2017, at about 14:15.

It is alleged that a VW city golf was driving along Church Street towards the direction of LebowaKgomo when an argument erupted, shots were fired from the VW and hit the deceased killing him instantly.

Following the shooting, one of the community member who was standing at the hiking spot next to that scene, struck the VW with a brick. The three occupants including the suspect fled the scene on foot and disappeared.

The motive behind this incident is not clear at this stage but the Police investigations will tell as they are still unfolding.

Anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of the suspect in this matter, may contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501 or the crime stop number 0860010111 or the crime line sms 32211 or the nearest Police Station.

