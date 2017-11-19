Tavern goers assault man after he fatally shoots patrons

The South African Police Service in this Province would like to condemn incidents of killings which are driven by a variety of aspects including domestic violence, liquor and others in a number of areas.

In the early hours of 19 November 2017, at about 01:45, at a tavern in Bridgeway village near Nkoankoa Township, two unknown men were shot to death and two others were shot and injured by a 62 year old man.

The suspect was then attacked and severely assaulted by unknown group of people who even disarmed him of the firearm used and disappeared with it and he is under Police guard in hospital.

The motive behind the incident is still unknown at this stage but the Police investigations will tell as they are still continuing.

As the police we urge people to refrain from resorting to violence when resolving domestic issues.

Anyone with information may contact the nearest Police Station or the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the Crime Line sms 32211.

